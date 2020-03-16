  • SENSEX
Coronavirus impact: Retailers see 30-40% sales surge as customers rush to buy essentials

Updated : March 16, 2020 01:45 PM IST

Increased buying over the weekend has resulted in sales for retailers surging by 30-40 percent against regular sales.
With the spread of coronavirus resulting in malls, theatres, school and colleges being shut for the next few days, there is a fear among people that grocery stores could also shut shop in the near future.
