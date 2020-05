The coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown measures implemented by India have had an adverse impact on business operations for most FMCG companies. US multinational Colgate-Palmolive has said that it didn't anticipate India would shut down as it did.

"We had plants and distribution channels shut down for almost two weeks. They're obviously coming back online as we speak, but that had a significant impact at the back end of the quarter and has had a significant impact in April," said Noel Wallace, President & CEO, Colgate-Palmolive on a Q12020 earnings call.

The oral care giant said that they were still experiencing disruptions to both the supply chain as well as the retail network. There is an expectation that the negative impact of the crisis will spill over to the second quarter of 2020.

Globally, the company announced that it had chosen to withdraw the annual guidance for 2020. "This was not an easy decision for us. However, given the combined uncertainty surrounding the future impact to COVID-19 and government actions to stem the spread of the virus, we believe this is the correct choice," said Wallace.

On April 23, FMCG giant Unilever announced plans to withdraw its guidance for 2020 owing to the Coronavirus outbreak. The "unknown severity and duration of the pandemic, as well as the containment measures that may be adopted in each country, mean that we cannot reliably assess the impact across our markets and our business," said Unilever in its financial press release.​