  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Retail
Business

Coronavirus effect: Parle-G records its best-ever sales during lockdown

Updated : June 09, 2020 05:28 PM IST

Although the biscuit maker didn’t reveal its official sales figure, it clocked record-breaking sales during March, April and May months.
Parle-G has been in production since 1938.
Shah said that the popular biscuit’s sales were pushed by bulk buying by NGOs and state governments as they bought them to distribute among migrant labourers who made arduous journeys on foot from cities across the country to their hometowns.
Coronavirus effect: Parle-G records its best-ever sales during lockdown

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's COVID test results tomorrow; Jyotiraditya Scindia tests positive, says report

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's COVID test results tomorrow; Jyotiraditya Scindia tests positive, says report

Restarting India: Here's what unlock 1.0 means for the auto industry, according to Rajiv Bajaj

Restarting India: Here's what unlock 1.0 means for the auto industry, according to Rajiv Bajaj

Unlock 1: Most shopping malls reopen to enthusiastic response in Kolkata

Unlock 1: Most shopping malls reopen to enthusiastic response in Kolkata

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement