Coronavirus effect: Parle-G records its best-ever sales during lockdown

Parle Products has recorded the best ever sale of its marquee product, Parle-G, during the period of the coronavirus-forced lockdown in the country, reported the Economic Times.

Although the biscuit maker didn’t reveal its official sales figure, it clocked record-breaking sales during March, April and May months. Parle-G has been in production since 1938.

The Parle-G sales numbers have helped Parle Products increase its market share in the country by 5 percent, Mayank Shah, category head of Parle Products told the Economic Times. “And 80-90 percent of this growth has come from the Parle-G sales. This is unprecedented,” he added.

Shah said that the popular biscuit’s sales were pushed by bulk buying by NGOs and state governments as they bought them to distribute among migrant labourers who made arduous journeys on foot from cities across the country to their hometowns.

"This is a common man's biscuit; people who cannot afford bread, buy Parle-G," Shah about the product’s appeal to an average consumer.

A kilogram of Parle-G costs Rs 77, which places it in the affordable or value category.