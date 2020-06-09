Business
Coronavirus effect: Parle-G records its best-ever sales during lockdown
Although the biscuit maker didn’t reveal its official sales figure, it clocked record-breaking sales during March, April and May months.
Parle-G has been in production since 1938.
Shah said that the popular biscuit’s sales were pushed by bulk buying by NGOs and state governments as they bought them to distribute among migrant labourers who made arduous journeys on foot from cities across the country to their hometowns.