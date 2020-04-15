  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Retail
Retail

Coronavirus effect: Kirana stores go digital, take online orders

Updated : April 15, 2020 10:10 PM IST

There’s no doubt that traditional businesses braced for the worst onslaught of the coronavirus crisis and came out on top. Atop this lot is the humble neighbourhood kirana store, with its healthy stock and near-steady supply.
In these times of social distancing, the neighbourhood kirana stores are taking business online, thanks to Chennai-based tech firm, GoFrugal, and its Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) tools.
Coronavirus effect: Kirana stores go digital, take online orders

You May Also Like

Wipro likely to get new CEO in Q1

Wipro likely to get new CEO in Q1

India approaching a dangerous period in fight against coronavirus, says National Institute of Epidemiology

India approaching a dangerous period in fight against coronavirus, says National Institute of Epidemiology

Coronavirus: UPSC chairman, members to forego 30% of basic pay for 1 year

Coronavirus: UPSC chairman, members to forego 30% of basic pay for 1 year

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement