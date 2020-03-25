Business Coronavirus effect: Flipkart suspends services as India placed under complete lockdown Updated : March 25, 2020 09:31 AM IST Flipkart users on both its website and mobile application are now greeted with a message announcing temporary suspension of services. The page also carries a link to the government of India advisory on COVID-19. All e-commerce players in the country are expected to be adversely affected by the stringent measures imposed by the government as it grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.