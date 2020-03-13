Coronavirus effect: Chyawanprash, other Ayurveda immunity booster products fly off shelves

It is not just masks and sanitisers that are flying off store shelves in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. There has been a surge in demand for immunity booster products as people are looking at every possible way to combat the disease that is rapidly spreading across the globe.

CNBC TV-18 learns that sales for Ayurveda products like Chyawanprash, Giloy tablets, immunity syrups have shot up 40-50 percent over the last couple of weeks.

Companies like Patanjali Ayurved, Himalaya Wellness, Dabur said they were seeing high demand for their immunity booster products.

"A large number of doctors are suggesting immunity products for senior citizens and children. There are people who are buying in bulk because these products need to be taken for at least six weeks for results," said a representative at a chemist in Worli.

Sales of Patanjali's Chyawanprash have more than doubled on a month on month basis. Patanjali has seen a 30-40 percent surge in sales of Giloy Ghanvati tablets, Tulsi and neem juices.

Himalaya Wellness said that it has clocked a three-fold growth in its Guduchi tablets this month, and a 10 percent growth in Septilin, a syrup to boost immunity. Officials said the company is well-stocked to meet consumer needs.

Dabur told this channel that it has launched awareness campaigns for immunity products like Chywanprash, Stresscom tablets.