Coronavirus effect: Chyawanprash, other Ayurveda immunity booster products fly off shelves
Updated : March 13, 2020 09:55 AM IST
Companies like Patanjali Ayurved, Himalaya Wellness, Dabur said they were seeing high demand for their immunity booster products.
Dabur told this channel that it has launched awareness campaigns for immunity products like Chywanprash, Stresscom tablets.
Patanjali Ayurved is expecting a 30-40 percent surge in sales of its giloy Ghanvati tablets, tulsi and neem juices.