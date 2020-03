Consumers seem to be lapping up bulk packs of food items owing to the Coronavirus outbreak. This increase in buying activity came ahead of PM Modi's speech last evening, where he categorically said that there was no need for panic buying in this situation.

Bulk packs form about 15-25 percent of overall sales for most FMCG companies. Bulk packs are usually sold at larger supermarkets, company owned exclusive outlets or franchise stores. These packs are also 5-10 percent cheaper to buy than traditional small packs.

With work from home being implemented by several companies, in-home consumption is bound to increase. This coupled by the need to stock up for at least 2-3 months is what is causing the temporary spike in demand, say industry officials.

Bulk packs or family packs are one such mode through which consumers can not only buy larger quantities but save some money as well. Sources said that the demand for bulk packs have gone up by 15-20 percent over the last two weeks. Bulk packs in categories like atta, biscuits, noodles, tea, coffee are in high demand, they added.

Parle products has seen a 20-25 percent surge in bulk packs of mass and premium biscuits. "We have seen an increase of 10-15 percent in overall demand over last 15 days. We are seeing an increased traction in bulk packs," said Parle Products to CNBC-TV18.

Cigarette to Hospitality giant ITC has also seen a surge in demand in bulk packs of atta, noodles and biscuits to name a few, said sources. An ITC spokesperson said, "Given the challenging circumstances, we have redoubled our efforts to ensure adequate supply of all our food products including bulk packs of aashirvaad atta, yippee noodles across all channels."

Future Consumer, which makes up 60 percent of its food sales from bulk packs, is seeing a big demand for family packs of noodles, 1kg packs of biscuits, pulses and other staples, said sources. Future Consumer confirmed that they are seeing an increase in demand for bulk packs for the essentials category.

Factories operating at full capacity for most FMCG companies owing to increase in demand. Companies have put in place stringent protocols to ensure hygiene maintained to avoid supply disruption.