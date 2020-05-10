Business Corona, Kirana and the convergence model for Indian retail Updated : May 10, 2020 12:34 PM IST Will India’s retail sector witness collaborations between organised retailers and the neighbourhood stores? Such convergence can be truly disruptive for India’s retail sector and result in a win-win for four key stakeholders — big retailers, e-sellers, small stores and the customers. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365