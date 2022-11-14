Research shows consumers paid most via credit and debit cards during September quarter

By Pihu Yadav

In terms of payments, the report showed that e-wallets are the preferred mode of payment. However, interestingly, the total transaction value made using credit/debit cards ended up being more than any other payment option.

Hansa Research, an Indian Consumer Insights Provider, released its Consumer Sales Survey (CSS) Report on Monday. Hansa said that the report aims to understand consumer buying behaviour on online and offline channels during sales season. The survey was conducted from July to September when several shopping sales were active in physical stores as well as on e-commerce platforms.

As per the CSS Report, mobile phones (51 percent) are the most bought products as compared to shoes, apparel, kitchen appliances, self-care, watches and bags. Mobile phones also saw 10 percent more sales in the top eight metro cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru. Shoes (46 percent) and electronic accessories (42 percent) are the other top purchases. Moreover, the report also showed that between online and offline shopping, consumers prefer the former. The only exception to this is in the category of books; which showed equal sales at both online and offline platforms.

There are also gender preferences in the items purchased; women purchase clothes, cosmetics and kitchen items and males shop for mobiles and electronic items. However, the gap between men and women purchasing mobiles or electronic accessories is not huge. Only six percent of men buy more mobiles and five percent more electronic accessories compared to women. In contrast, the gender gap is in favour of women (16 percent) in apparel purchases over men. The survey covered consumers from 19 cities belonging to households in socio-economic classes (SEC) A, B and C.

Most consumers make purchases for immediate use rather than for future use. However, items such as apparel, shoes and bags saw less gap between future and immediate use indicating a ‘Buy Now, Use Later’ consumption behaviour.

