Consumers sceptical to shop online this festive season due to logistics and quality issues

Mini
FarEye’s survey found that while 41 percent of those surveyed plan to shop from e-commerce retailers during the festive season, nearly 60 percent do not, due to delivery delays and returns frustrations.
Ordered on 24th Sep, twice the status was "out for delivery" and changed to "not reached hub". I want to cancel the order. @flipkartsupport just telling same answer they are working to provide resolution. There is no option to cancel the order as well. My money is stuck. pic.twitter.com/0IKA0N2Ud9— Ravishankar (@ravi_ds) October 6, 2022
@flipkartsupport last time also u canceled the ordr w/t any answer.agan i ordrd the same product,u said this will not happen again but again I am feeling the same thing.The prdct is at my nearest hub from last 2 days but ur delivery partnr didnt atempted for dlvry #flipkartscam pic.twitter.com/gAC6xpVjsV— inder jeet (@inderje4553356) October 18, 2022