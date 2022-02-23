Consumer durable makers bet on strong summer demand, expect 12-20% growth over 2019 levels

Consumer durables makers are betting on a strong summer season in 2022 after losing two peak summer seasons to COVID-19 related restrictions. From Blue Star to Godrej, appliance makers are expecting to clock a growth of anywhere between 12 to 20 percent over pre-pandemic levels of 2019.

In 2020 and 2021, the summer months of March-May, which is seen as a peak season, especially for cooling appliance makers was the peak of the first and second wave of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdowns. This meant close to zero sales for appliance makers.

With a large part of the population now vaccinated and a mild third wave, appliance makers are hopeful this summer will see a revival.

Eric Braganza, president of the Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association said, "While it is too early to say demand is back, appliance makers are pinning on this season being better than the past two. While he expects growth in the January-June period to be 25-30 percent over 2021, overall, he expects the industry to clock a growth of 5-7 percent over 2019 levels."

Kamal Nandi of Godrej Appliances expects a growth of 10-12 percent in the summer season over 2019 levels. "The impact of COVID seems to be going and we’ve seen most restrictions being withdrawn. The impact of new variants also is not expected to be high and so economy and business will run as usual," he added.

Kitchen appliance maker Orient said the company is seeing signs of an early summer already, a positive sign after the massive impact they saw in the past two years.

He expects demand at the customer purchase end to be around 15 percent higher than 2019 levels. However, Salil Kappoor, head of home appliances, Orient Electric said taking into account the fact that companies have been sitting on high levels of inventory due to lower demand in the past few quarters, from the sales point of view of companies, there could be a flattish growth or a maximum growth of 5-7 percent this year over 2019 levels.

Rohit Mathur, president of electric fans, water heaters & pumps at Usha International is expecting the industry to grow at 15-18 percent this summer.

For cooling appliance makers especially, this summer is expected to be a bumper season after two complete washouts and are lining up new products to cash in on the increased demand.

"This will be mainly fueled by pent up demand – one being that fewer people will be moving out with the onset of summers and the upgrade cycles that haven’t really come into play in the last two years, will come into play now that consumer confidence is back and the pandemic ebbing," Mathur added.

For Orient's air coolers range, which is entering its peak season, Kappoor said the company is lining up launches of 7-10 new SKUs.

Blue Star, which is expecting a growth of 20 percent over 2019 levels, is planning to launch 20 new models of air conditioners in the next three weeks targeted at the affordable premium segment. This, the company managing director B Thiagarajan said is in a bid to increase its market share from 13.5 percent to 15 percent.

"Retail outlets have also started witnessing good footfall. At BSH, we are very confident of the product lineup we have which will give us good leverage for this positive consumer sentiment. In terms of growth, despite the impact of the pandemic, we have reported a 30 percent growth last year and have ramped up our manufacturing capacity by adding more production lines for our cooling products which will meet the demands of this summer," Neeraj Bahl, managing director, and chief executive officer, BSH Home Appliances said.

In a bid to service increased demand, companies have also ramped up production and are expected to reach 100 percent capacity levels by March.

However, inflation continues to remain a major area of concern for appliance makers who have been forced to hike prices of up to 15 percent in the past year. According to CEAMA, in the first two months of 2022, appliance makers have already hiked prices by 5-7 percent, and some are likely to undertake another round in March. Orient, for example, is likely to hike prices by 5-7 percent in March.

According to Nandi, commodity prices have risen by 22-25 percent while the industry has so far only taken about 15-16 percent price hikes. A gap of 7-8 percent is still there, he said.

While some appliance makers want to wait and watch before hiking prices so as to not impact demand, some say another round is inevitable.

"In the last year, costs have increased by 20-25 percent and have led us to pass on part of the burden to consumers and increase the price by 12-15 percent across multiple product categories. Another 3-5 percent price hike across various SKUs is imminent," Usha's Mathur said.

He added that in addition to the surge in prices of raw materials, it is also the spike in the cost of manufacturing and transporting goods amid disruptions in global supply chains, as well as the constant increase in fuel prices in the country that cumulatively are responsible for the price hike.

BSH Home Appliances' Bahl also echoes the sentiment. "The consumer durable industry has witnessed unprecedented levels of inflation owing to intensive supply chain disruptions so some level of price hike is inevitable. We will not be able to push a lot of the costs onto our consumers but there can be a 5-7 percent price hike over the next couple of months," he said.

Appliance makers said price hikes could have a limited impact on demand. Blue Star's Thiagarajan said while consumers may downgrade while buying new appliances, he expects demand to remain strong.

However, Godrej's Nandi said the demand has been below expectations over the past quarter despite the festive season and inflation is to blame for the same and could play spoilsport in the coming months as well.

“The only concern is inflationary trends. It might impact overall demand. How that pans out is what one needs to see. If that continues and pressure on disposable income continues, then demand could be lower than summer of 2019,” Nandi added.