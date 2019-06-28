Retail
Coffee Day's VG Siddhartha seeks Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 crore valuation from Coke, says report
Updated : June 28, 2019 09:11 AM IST
Earlier on Thursday, ET reported that the US-based non-alcoholic beverage company is in discussions to pick up a significant stake in CCD.
