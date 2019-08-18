Business
Coffee Day group's outstanding debt at Rs 4,970 crore, seeks more time to repay
Updated : August 18, 2019 09:12 AM IST
The company's board on August 14 decided to sell Global Village Tech Park of its subsidiary Tanglin Developments Ltd in Bengaluru to the US-based private equity firm Blackstone.
The company has requested the lenders and creditors to give it time to honour the commitments and unlock the potential value of its assets.
The group has provided direct and indirect employment to about 50,000 people.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more