Coffee Day Group to continue focusing on financial health, says board at AGM

Updated : December 16, 2019 04:11 PM IST

Management said that the company was progressing in reducing debt by monetising non-core-assets and sale of some group companies
Group said that same-store sale growth (SSSG) increased from 7.23 percent in FY18 to 9.55 percent in FY19
