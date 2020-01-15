CCI orders probe against Asian Paints for unfair business practices
Updated : January 15, 2020 05:57 PM IST
The order came after JSW Paints filed a complaint alleging that Asian Paints threatened various dealers in Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu from dealing with JSW Paints.
JSW Paints alleged that the dealers faced punitive action at the hands of Asian Paints if they continued to deal with JSW Paints.
The regulator noted that denial of market access is a "severe form of abuse of dominant position".
