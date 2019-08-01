#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
CCD's VG Siddhartha no more: Long live the coffee king

Updated : August 01, 2019 07:04 AM IST

By creating Café Coffee Day, Siddhartha didn’t just build a company, he created an idea. An idea that went on to become an integral part of the Indian aspirational middle-class story.
Siddhartha is, and always will be, one of the poster boys of middle-class India’s aspirations.
VGS, you’ve touched lives in more ways than you perhaps knew. I wonder if you’d known, would the outcome of your story have been different?
CCD's VG Siddhartha no more: Long live the coffee king
