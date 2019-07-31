CCD founder VG Siddhartha's body found from Netravathi river
Updated : July 31, 2019 08:06 AM IST
A letter reportedly written by Siddhartha to the CCD board emerged on Tuesday, in which he said that he failed to create the right profitable business model despite taking best efforts.
He blamed "pressure from one of the private equity partners", "pressure from other lenders", "harassment from the previous DG income tax" and "serious liquidity crunch" for his 'failure'.
Coffee Day Enterprises on Tuesday released a statement saying it is formulating appropriate steps to ensure business operations are unaffected.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more