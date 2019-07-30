Business

CCD founder V G Siddhartha reportedly missing: Here's all you need to know about coffee king

Updated : July 30, 2019 08:39 AM IST

VG Siddhartha comes from a family that has a 135-year history of growing coffee. Despite this, he was a reluctant entrant into this industry and wanted to work as an investment banker in Mumbai after completing his Master's degree in Economics from Mangalore University.