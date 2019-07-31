Business
CCD founder V G Siddhartha dead: Here's all you need to know about coffee king
Updated : July 31, 2019 08:05 AM IST
VG Siddhartha comes from a family that has a 135-year history of growing coffee. Despite this, he was a reluctant entrant into this industry and wanted to work as an investment banker in Mumbai after completing his Master's degree in Economics from Mangalore University.
In 1984, VG Siddhartha launched his own investment and venture capital firm - Sivan Securities, which was renamed in 2000 as Way2wealth Securities Ltd.
