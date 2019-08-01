#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
Captain Gopinath: The triumphs and tragedy of Café Coffee Day’s Siddhartha

Updated : August 01, 2019 08:27 AM IST

If only Siddhartha had shared his thoughts, his travails and trepidations with a friend or associate, this unspeakable tragedy wouldn't have happened.
Siddhartha changed India’s entire cultural landscape through his ubiquitous coffee shops, both in the South and the rest of India where very few drank coffee and spent hours over books or laptops or simply unwinding with friends.
There is no bigger peak to conquer and no bigger or better glory than what Siddhartha had already achieved, even if he had walked away from his empire to square off his debts.
Captain Gopinath: The triumphs and tragedy of Café Coffee Day's Siddhartha
cnbc two logos
