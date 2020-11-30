Business
CAIT writes to finance minister, alleges banks colluding with e-commerce companies
Updated : November 30, 2020 01:42 PM IST
Banks are discriminating against small-time shops and traders by providing up to ten percent cashback and other incentives to those purchasing goods through the online portals of e-commerce companies using the bank cards.
Earlier, CAIT had written to the prime minister asking for the setting up of an empowered regulatory authority to regulate and monitor the e-commerce business in India.
These banks don’t provide the same benefit to shoppers who use online mode of payment while buying directly from traders.