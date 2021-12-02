CAIT condemns sudden transfer of cop probing ganja sale on Amazon

Following is a press release from traders’ body CAIT:

“The shocking case of online delivery of ganja through Amazon online portal, the racket which was busted by Bhind Police of Madhya Pradesh, has taken another unfortunate turn as the SP Bhind, Manoj Kumar Singh who busted this sensitive case, has been transferred to PHQ Bhopal and the new SP taking his place will be Shailendra Chauhan who is surprisingly transferred from PHQ, Bhopal only. It was only a year before when Manoj Singh took the charge of SP Bhind, therefore it can’t be termed as routine transfer. The Confederation of All India Traders ( CAIT) has alleged the pressure of Amazon on the MP Government and as a result the officer has been transferred abruptly.

The officer Manoj Singh who was behind this applaudable drug bust was handling the whole Amazon case very sincerely and now he has been transferred to PHQ headquarters out of the blue in the middle of this ongoing investigation. National President of CAIT Shri B C Bhartia and Secretary General Shri Praveen Khandelwal said that the transfer of such an efficient police officer in such a crucial time of the investigation is very surprising and gives a belief that the officer and his team was about to take some major action against accused Amazon and reflects how our system is working under the pressure of the foreign funded giants. It looks the system is captivated at the hands of foreign funded companies. The traders of MP and the Country will not take this lightly and shortly, CAIT will announce its agitational program against such an unwanted act of MP Government.”