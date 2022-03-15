"CAIT finds each of Amazon's claims in the impugned paid communication sanctimonious and laughable. They are nothing but a pathetic attempt at buying media legitimacy and confusing the Indian government, the public, and our honourable judicial bodies about Amazon’s persistent violations of India’s FDI laws," the CAIT's public notice, issued by its secretary general Praveen Khandelwal, stated.

"The contents of the so-called public notice are mala fide

and best captured by India’s age-old idiom: सौ चूहे मार के बिल्ली हज करने चली है। (A cat goes on a pilgrimage after killing a 100 mice) We are leaving the translation to amazon leadership. They know what we mean," the notice stated.

The CAIT stated that it is due to its efforts and diligence that the courts and many regulatory bodies observed that Amazon is in unquestioned violation of Indian laws. "This, at the very core, boils down to an obvious conclusion: Amazon has zero respect for any Indian laws that don’t suit it, and it is now trying to teach us Indians what is right and what is wrong," the notice stated.

In an earlier statement, CAIT president BC Bhartia and secretary general Praveen Khandelwal had minced no words and forewarned that Amazon owners and executives think India is a banana republic. "Amazon’s falsities today are a confirmation of our prescient assessment," they said.

“When will these trillion $ companies stop playing God?," Bhartia and Khandelwal asked, even as they unrolled a detailed white paper on e-commerce.

Both trade leaders expressed disappointment that some Indian media outlets have preferred to go with Amazon’s advertising money and not their sacred regulatory and fiduciary duty to publish only what is legal. They said they hoped a better and deeper sense of patriotism will prevail.

CAIT has been butting heads with Amazon and other e-commerce players for the last few years amid growing competition in India’s retail market. The organization consists of eight crore traders and 40,000 trading associations.