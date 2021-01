Waffle brand London Bubble Co. has entered a strategic alliance with Café Coffee Day, a homegrown retail cafe chain. LBC’s shop-in-shop business model with CCD will enable it to scale up it’s footprint in the country across 150 outlets of CCD’s café network.

CCD joined hands with Wow! Momo Foods in June last year and as part of the partnership, Wow! Momo planned to set up kiosks at Café Coffee Day outlets.

Vinay A. Bhopatkar, CEO of Café Coffee Day, said, “Waffles have emerged as the Instagram generation’s one of the most loved dessert in recent times, indicating a tremendous shift in the urban Indian sweet palate. We are positive that this partnership will add another interesting inclusion to the CCD menu, giving our patrons more reasons to visit their favourite café.”

Launched in 2017, London Bubble Co., which counts 74 outlets spanning across 10 states, has now been acquired by real estate and facility management company Realta Ventures.

Mustakeen Sheikh, CEO and Promoter at Realta Hospitality, said, "We are delighted to include London Bubble Co. under Realta Ventures’ portfolio. We’ve entered into a distinctive position in an evolving market segment with strong prospects for growth.”

He added, “Our partnership with Café Coffee Day is one such way to make inroads into new markets and bridge the gap between urban and non-urban population with pocket-friendly desserts that perfectly pair with coffee, all under the same roof."