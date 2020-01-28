By 2022-end, India's food-tech industry to reach $8 billion
Updated : January 28, 2020 05:10 PM IST
As a consequence, the reach of food-tech aggregators has grown six times from 2017 to 2019.
At the same time, consumers are spending more than double the time to explore and order online -- from 32 minutes per month in 2017 to 72 minutes per month in 2019.
Overall, online spending in India is expected to grow at 25 percent over the next five years to cross $130 billion.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more