By 2022-end, India's food-tech industry to reach $8 billion

Updated : January 28, 2020 05:10 PM IST

As a consequence, the reach of food-tech aggregators has grown six times from 2017 to 2019.
At the same time, consumers are spending more than double the time to explore and order online -- from 32 minutes per month in 2017 to 72 minutes per month in 2019.
Overall, online spending in India is expected to grow at 25 percent over the next five years to cross $130 billion.
