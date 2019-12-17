#CABQuiz#Inflation#Market
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Retail
Entrepreneurship

Book Excerpts: Management lessons from Hindustan Unilever and how it became a CEO factory

Updated : December 17, 2019 01:33 PM IST

The final step in the HUL way of recruiting is an interview with a very senior manager from HUL, often a director.
The purpose of this interview is to assess the candidate’s character.
Candidates who are reflective, open to sharing their vulnerabilities and honest about themselves tend to be honest in their dealings with others.
Book Excerpts: Management lessons from Hindustan Unilever and how it became a CEO factory
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Rating agencies to review outlook of CV financiers in 1-2 quarters, says Shriram Transport

Rating agencies to review outlook of CV financiers in 1-2 quarters, says Shriram Transport

Equitas Small Finance Bank files IPO papers worth Rs 1,000 crore

Equitas Small Finance Bank files IPO papers worth Rs 1,000 crore

NEFT to become 24/7, no transaction charges from January 1

NEFT to become 24/7, no transaction charges from January 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV