From Bath & Body Works to Samsung, the biggest Black Friday deals in India

As the fourth Friday of November approaches, so do big discounts and exciting deals for shoppers. Black Friday is the immediate Friday after Thanksgiving. The day marks the start of the Christmas shopping period with many brands, retailers and shops offering some of the biggest discounts and deals of the year on Black Friday itself. Originally an American holiday, today Black Friday is a trend that has made its way to other regions like India.

Here are some offers that you can take advantage of this Black Friday.

Bath & Body Works, a retail store chain that specialises in soaps, lotions, fragrances, and candles, has announced a Black Friday sale on its website and stores. The company is offering a ‘Buy 2 and Get 2’ offer on its entire range of products.

Beauty retailer Victoria’s Secret has also opened a ‘Buy 1 Get 1 Free’ scheme on its range of body mists and lotions.

Electronic retailer Croma also announced its Darkest Black Friday sale which has seen several appliances, electronics and gadgets being put on hefty discounts.

Fashion giant Marks & Spencer opened its Black Friday sale with up to 50 percent off on everything till November 27.

Sports fashion major Adidas also offered Black Friday Sales on its range of products with flat 40-60 percent off and an additional 15 percent off on certain products. Rival sports fashion brand Puma would be opening its own Black Friday discounts from November 25.

South Korean electronics giant Samsung also announced a Black Friday sale with discounts being offered on smartphones like Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy S21 FE and other handsets. The company is also offering discounts on appliances like fridges, flat-screen televisions, washing machines and more.