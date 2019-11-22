Britannia, Parle may biscuit hike prices over next 3-4 months
Updated : November 22, 2019 02:39 PM IST
The reason for these price hikes is the cost pressure that biscuit makers are facing as a result of escalating raw material prices.
Iconic glucose biscuit Parle-G maker Parle Products, Leading the way in this round of price hikes.
Meanwhile, market leader Britannia may go for price hikes in select products.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more