Britannia, Parle may biscuit hike prices over next 3-4 months

Updated : November 22, 2019 02:39 PM IST

The reason for these price hikes is the cost pressure that biscuit makers are facing as a result of escalating raw material prices.
Iconic glucose biscuit Parle-G maker Parle Products, Leading the way in this round of price hikes.
Meanwhile, market leader Britannia may go for price hikes in select products.
