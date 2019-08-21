Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
Biscuit maker Parle could lay off 10,000 workers amid slowdown

Updated : August 21, 2019 10:18 AM IST

The news comes as a slowdown in Asia's third-largest economy has hit demand for everything from automobiles to retail products, forcing companies to curtail production and recruitment while raising hopes that the Indian government would unveil an economic stimulus to revive growth.
Earlier this month, biscuits maker Britannia Industries Ltd's Managing Director Varun Berry said consumers were "thinking twice" about buying products worth just Rs 5 ($0.07).
