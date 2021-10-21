BigBasket, 1MG employees get access to Tata Digital's new super app 

As the Tata Group begins the rollout of Tata DIgital's new super app TataNeu among employees, the app is now also accessible to employees of BigBasket and 1MG, companies that were acquired by the group earlier this year, sources aware of the development said.

The app is being rolled out to employees from earlier this month and Tata Group plans to roll it out to all five lakh employees in India in the next 2-3 weeks, as per people in the know.

The Tata Group has over 7 lakh employees globally, of which 5 lakh are based in India. BigBasket has close to 5000 employees, while the number of employees at 1MG is not clear.

The companies did not comment.

TataNeu has onboarded BigBasket, 1MG, Curefit, Croma, Taj Hotels, and is also in the process of onboarding other Tata Group brands onto the platform, as per a source.

"This is a soft launch of the TataNeu super app to test it among employees first," a source said.

Reports suggest that the official launch of the super app has been delayed due to the impending e-commerce rules, the draft of which had proposed that e-commerce platforms cannot sell their own group brands and labels on the platform.