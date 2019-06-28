Big brands bet on World Cup fever in India, where cricket is "religion"
Updated : June 28, 2019 01:30 PM IST
About 1.5 billion people are expected to watch the tournament worldwide, more than 15 times the audience for the Super Bowl of American football.
From ride-hailing firm Uber to tech giant Samsung Electronics and snacks maker Mondelez, companies are banking on television, radio and online campaigns, as well as live fan events, to woo cricket-mad consumers.
The surge in advertisement spending during the six-week tournament that runs until July 14 could boost consumer demand and help India's economy run out its slowest period of growth in four years, analysts say.
