Media company Bennett, Coleman & Co Ltd has trimmed its stake in Future Consumer by selling over 4 crore shares, representing 2.09 percent, through open market transactions. As per the regulatory filing, Bennett, Coleman & Co Ltd, which had 6.33 percent stake earlier, sold 4,00,62,322 shares in the open market in several tranches.

After the transaction, Bennett, Coleman & Co Ltd’s holding in Future Consumer has come down to 4.25 percent. Last month, Future Consumer had reported widening of consolidated loss to Rs 146.83 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, as against a loss of Rs 16.75 crore in the same period last year.