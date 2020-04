The home ministry (MHA) has clarified that hair salons and barbershops will continue to remain shut as part of nationwide restrictions against the spread of coronavirus. The clarification by the ministry came after reports emerged earlier that the government will allow salons to operate from Saturday.

According to a ministry official, the salons and barbershops along with restaurants will remain shut as these render services and do not fall under the shop category. “ Hair salons and barbershops render services. Our order is applicable to shops which deal in the sale of items. There is no order to open barbershops & hair salons. There is no order to open liquor shops too,” Joint Secretary (Home Affairs) Punya Salila Srivastava was quoted as saying by an agency.

Earlier, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said in the Friday order that "all shops, including neighbourhood shops and standalone shops, shops in residential complexes, within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, registered under the Shops and Establishment Act of the respective State and UT" will be allowed to open during the lockdown.

The government order further stated that the shops will be functioning with 50 percent of the workforce and after adhering strictly to precautions which include social distancing and the wearing of masks.

While all shops, except those in single and multi-brand shopping malls, will be allowed to open in rural areas, the ban on the sale of non-essential items through e-commerce platforms along with restrictions on malls, liquor and cigarette shops will continue.