Fast-moving consumer goods firm Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd on Friday reported a 1.60 percent increase in its consolidated profit to Rs 56.92 crore for the quarter ending September. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 56.02 crore in the July-September quarter of 2019-20, Bajaj Consumer Care said in a regulatory filing.

Its total income was at Rs 235.36 crore in the quarter under review, up 3.83 percent compared to Rs 226.67 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.