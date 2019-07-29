#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
As rural India develops taste for chocolate, a dominant Mondelez extends its reach

Updated : July 29, 2019 10:19 AM IST

A boom in e-commerce and a sharp tax cut are also propelling sales higher, spurring global confectioners like Mondelez International Inc, Nestle SA and relative newcomer Hershey Co to invest further in the still small but rapidly expanding market.
Illinois-based Mondelez, India's No.1 chocolate maker, told Reuters "the big bulk" of a $150 million increase in global investment this year - the first hike in five years - will be in rural India.
Cadbury's vast, decades-old distribution network in India was a key attraction for Kraft Food in its $19.6 billion takeover of the brand in 2010. Kraft later split into two firms with its global snacks business renamed Mondelez.
