Apple MacBooks, smartwatches go on sale in US as Black Friday nears

Even as Amazon and Best Buy offer Apple MacBooks, smartwatches and iPads at hefty discounts to US buyers in the run-up to Black Friday, we're waiting to hear from Indian retailers.

Apple products rarely go on sale — but as Black Friday nears, the unthinkable is happening. Retailers in the US are unleashing mouth-watering deals on Apple MacBooks, smartwatches and iPads. Black Friday is the Friday the follows Thanksgiving, which marks the start of the Christmas shopping season as brands, retailers and companies offer huge discounts on their products.

Here are some deals on Apple products being offered in the US:

MacBook

The biggest discount is on Apple’s MacBook Pro lineup where you can get discounts of around 25 percent. The 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro (10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) and the 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro (10‑core CPU, 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) both retail for around $2,000 on Amazon but currently have a hefty $499 off on their prices. The slightly cheaper 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro (8-core CPU, 14-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) retails for around $1,600 and has a discount of $399 currently. The MacBook Air (M1) 256GB is also being sold for its lowest ever price of $799 on Amazon, with a discount of $200.

Smartwatch

Apple’s newly-refreshed entry-level smartwatch is also available on the e-tailer for a steal. The Apple Watch SE is priced at $279 but is currently available for just $199 on Amazon. If you’re looking for a high-end smartwatch from the company then you can buy the latest Apple Watch Series 8 with a $50 discount over its retail price of $399 at Amazon.

iPad

One of the best tablets in the market, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 also has a discount of $300 at Best Buy, the American electronics chain. With the discount, the 128GB model is being sold for just $799.