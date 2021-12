Apple iPhone 13 can be yours for just Rs 61,900; check out how

For the iPhone 13 , which starts retailing at a price of Rs 79,900, the company has offered a discount of Rs 4,000 for an offer price of Rs 75,900. On top of that, Vijay Sales offers Rs 6,000 cashback when using an HDFC Bank card. Apple fans can also exchange their old devices for an even better deal. If the device bought for exchange has at least Rs 5,000 exchange value, then Vijay Sales will add on another Rs 3,000 as discount. This adds up to a total discount of Rs 18,000, making it possible to buy the iPhone 13 at just Rs 61,900.