Apple iPhone 12 Mini can be yours for Rs 26,000; here's how

If you wanted to buy an iPhone and couldn't until now, here's the opportunity for you. Apple's iPhone 12 Mini is available with jaw-dropping discounts on Flipkart currently.

Along with discounts, exchange offers and bank offers, Flipkart is selling the iPhone 12 Mini for just over Rs 26,000 for the base variant of the smartphone.

Flipkart currently is offering the iPhone 12 Mini with a discount of 29 percent against its listed price. This means that instead of the smartphone being priced at Rs 59,900, it's being sold for Rs 41,999.

On top of this discount, the Walmart-owned e-commerce platform has also tied up with banks to offer additional discounts. Citibank customers will be able to enjoy an additional discount of 10 percent, up to Rs 1,000 on purchases made above Rs 5,000 using credit or debit card. Customers with the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card can get 5 percent cashback on their purchases.

On top of all of these, customers can also drive the price down by a maximum of Rs 15,850 by turning in their older smartphone through an exchange offer. The exact value of the exchange offer will depend on the phone and the condition of the phone that you're going to turn in.