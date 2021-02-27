  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Retail

Apple, Croma join hands on Steve Jobs' birth anniversary

Updated : February 27, 2021 01:30 PM IST

Croma with its exclusive curated offers, brings to you exciting offers that will make buying the whole Apple eco-system seem like a cake walk.
On buying 2 Apple devices, customers can avail of an additional 5 percent off on the second device, on buying 3 or more, customers get an additional 10 percent off.
Apple, Croma join hands on Steve Jobs' birth anniversary

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Countdown begins for ISRO's first mission in 2021, Brazil's Amazonia-1 on board

Countdown begins for ISRO's first mission in 2021, Brazil's Amazonia-1 on board

Biden scores legislative win as House passes $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan

Biden scores legislative win as House passes $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan

Second phase of COVID vaccination from March 1: All you need to know

Second phase of COVID vaccination from March 1: All you need to know

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement