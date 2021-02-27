Apple, Croma join hands on Steve Jobs' birth anniversary Updated : February 27, 2021 01:30 PM IST Croma with its exclusive curated offers, brings to you exciting offers that will make buying the whole Apple eco-system seem like a cake walk. On buying 2 Apple devices, customers can avail of an additional 5 percent off on the second device, on buying 3 or more, customers get an additional 10 percent off. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply