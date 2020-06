Apparel retailers have started re-opening stores on a pan-India basis in a phased manner. Most fashion retailers have re-opened about 20-25 percent of their standalone stores. Since many states are permitting malls to be open after June 8, retailers are expecting to resume operations at more stores.

Arvind Fashions, which retails brands like Arrow, US Polo and Flying Machine, has already re-opened about 275 standalone stores on a pan-India basis. Future Retail too has re-opened about 20-25 percent of its standalone fashion stores. This translates to roughly anywhere between 90 to 105 stores across outlets like Brand Factory and FBB.

As the lockdown eases in several parts of the country, retailers are seeing consumers slowly trickle back into stores. They are seeing decent traction for 'need based' shopping at stores. "We are seeing pent-up demand that has been playing out. Since it is work from home for several employees, we are seeing good traction in top wear. Kids wear is also seeing good demand as kids outgrow clothes very fast," said a retailer.

Casual wear and top wear in the formal category have been two segments that have been seeing decent demand, said retailers. Stringent protocols have been laid out by retailers across their stores in alignment with individual state regulations.

Most retailers are not allowing trial of garments, exchange and return at present. For some who are permitting this, they are following strict protocols like steaming, deep cleaning & sanitisation of garments and are even isolating garments for a stipulated period before putting them back on shelves.