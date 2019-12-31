Anti-CAA protests: Amazon, Flipkart may have lost 18-20% business amid internet shutdowns, says report

The government suspending internet services amid anti-CAA protests has significantly impacted online commerce and digital payments companies in December, reported Business Standard, citing sources.

According to the sources cited in the report, ecommerce majors like Amazon and Flipkart may have witnessed a decline of 18-20 percent in their sales in December, which is usually a busy month for these companies due to year-end and festive shopping.

Even a day's shutdown can heavily affect the sales of these companies, the sources mentioned in the report added.

According to the report, the companies sold less in places like UP, Assam, parts of Karnataka and NCR, where mobile internet services were shut amid massive protests.

"We don't know when these protests wiuld stop and a number of other issues might also come up, but banning the internet is not the best solution. The authorities are using it very frequently," an industry source was quoted as saying in the report.