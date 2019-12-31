Retail
Anti-CAA protests: Amazon, Flipkart may have lost 18-20% business amid internet shutdowns, says report
According to the report, the companies sold less in places like UP, Assam, parts of Karnataka and NCR, where mobile internet services were shut amid massive protests.
Even a day's shutdown can heavily affect the sales of these companies, the sources mentioned in the report added.
