Healthcare Amid COVID-19 lockdown, Flipkart, Amazon hiring staff to ramp up operations after April 20 Updated : April 16, 2020 09:18 PM IST States such as Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan have clarified that ecommerce companies will be able to move all goods starting April 20 However, despite the guidelines, ecommerce companies are wary of challenges on the ground. Companies have had to aggressively hire staff from existing labour and migrant workers across the cities to expand capacity to fulfil orders.