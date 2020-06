Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Paresh Rawal has joined the Twitter chorus asking Indian e-commerce platforms to specify Chinese goods as users look at ways to hurt China amid escalation of tensions between the two countries at the Ladakh border.

Rawal, who was a member of 16th Lok Sabha until 2019, took to Twitter to exhort Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal to start labelling Chinese products on their platforms.

Hello Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal and all the other online merchants, if you are selling Chinese goods, kindly ensure that you put a disclaimer on them. As your customer, I would like to know the origin of the product that I am buying.#BoycottChineseProducts — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) June 18, 2020

Tensions between India and China have flared in the past couple of months with reported Chinese incursions on Indian territory. The infraction turned violent on Monday, leading to deaths of 20 Indian soldiers.

The flare up has caused India to re-evaluate its dependency on Chinese imports and social media users are running a campaign to boycott Chinese goods.

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo cancelled its online product launch programme on Wednesday in anticipation of frosty reception. Some users have also posted videos on Twitter showing destruction of China-made electronic gadgets.