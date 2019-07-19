Amazon's third-party sellers to get more rights, says report

Amazon, the world's largest e-commerce company, is updating its terms of services in the country following a settlement with the German anti-trust authorities on Wednesday, The Times of India reported.

If implemented, the changes will push up overall logistics costs for Amazon.

Amazon told the newspaper that there will be a few major changes in the operations in India, which includes, Amazon sharing liabilities with business partners, a 30-day notice before removing merchants from the platform, and being more considerate when charging sellers for product cancellations and returns.

The changes in policy would mean a significant gain for the third-party sellers, as it costs them 7 percent to 15 percent of the product value, sellers told The ToI.