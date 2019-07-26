#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Amazon's spending on quick delivery is squeezing its profits

Updated : July 26, 2019 06:33 AM IST

The Seattle-based company reported Thursday that its sales soared a better-than-expected 20 percent in the quarter.
But it posted a profit for the three-month period ended June 30 of $2.62 billion, or $5.22 per share. Analysts had expected earnings per share of $5.56 per share, according to FactSet.
