Amazon's Great Republic Day sale is LIVE: Up to 70% discounts on smartphones, electronics, laptops & more

Amazon’s annual Great Republic Day has gone live from today, January 17. The e-commerce platform is offering sales and discounts on items like clothing, daily essentials, smartphones, electronics, TVs and a wide variety of items found on the website. The sale will run till January 20.

Smartphones from Apple, Samsung, iQOO, OnePlus, Realme, Xiaomi are all available at a discount. Some of the deals include Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G priced at Rs 25,999; the Realme Narzo 50A available for Rs 11,499; and the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G yours for Rs 59,999.

Amazon has introduced a discount of 70 percent on electronic gadgets and wearables. Laptops will be available for a discount exchange of up to Rs 40,000, while smartwatches have been put on a discount of up to 70 percent. Cameras and accessories are available at discounts of up to 70 percent. Tablet devices will be available at 45 percent reduced prices along with exchange offers.

Amazon devices like the Kindle e-book reader, the Alexa smart home assistant devices, and the Amazon Firestick are also available at a discount. Kindle books are also available at discounts of up to 80 percent.

The company is offering discounts of up to 70 percent on home and kitchen appliances, while books, toys and more are also available at a discount of 70 percent.