Amazon's Great Indian Festival to begin on October 4

Amazon India's festive event, The Great Indian Festival (GIF) will begin from October 4, 2021, featuring over 1,000 new products and offers on existing ones, across categories like grocery, smartphones, fashion, beauty, large appliances and TVs and more.

"Continuing its commitment to support Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs), Amazon GIF 2021 is dedicated to lakhs of small sellers including over 75,000 local shops from 450 cities, offering their unique selection of products to customers across the country," Amazon said in a press release.

The festive season sees players holding multiple sale events, timed around Dussehra and Diwali. Rival, Flipkart will host its annual 'The Big Billion Days' sale from October 7-12 this year. Amazon's GIF, however, will be a month-long event.

Business during the festive season makes for a large chunk of sales for e-commerce brands. And this helps them make significant investments ahead of time to ramp their capacity and handle the added spike in orders.

This year, the GIF will include over 1,000 new product launches from brands like OnePlus, Samsung, Levi's, Xiaomi, American Tourister, Pedigree, Adidas, and others. The event will also include products from Amazon sellers under various programs like Amazon Launchpad, Amazon Saheli, and Amazon Karigar.

A recent study conducted by Nielsen said sellers on Amazon are optimistic about this festive season. Over 98 percent of sellers think technology adoption and venturing into e-commerce has positively impacted their business.

According to consulting firm RedSeer, e-commerce platforms are expected to potentially clock over $9 billion gross Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) during the festive season this year. The firms had accumulated over $7 billion last year.

The report noted that in terms of categories, mobile will continue to dominate. This segment contributes to 11 percent in the first week of the festive season. It is followed by electronics appliances and fashion category.

Affordability constructs, including EMIs and Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) are expected to be a strong growth lever in this category, the report had said.

Amazon India has created more than 1.1 lakh seasonal job opportunities across its operations network. It has expanded its fulfilment network by increasing its storage capacity by 40 per cent with more than 60 fulfilment centres in 15 states offering a 43 million cubic feet to its sellers.

(With inputs from PTI)