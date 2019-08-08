Amazon vs Flipkart Independence Day sales: Who offers the best smartphone deals?

Amazonâ€™s Freedom Sale and Flipkartâ€™s National Shopping Days are now live, offering deals across the board for all kinds of products.

Launched in celebration of Independence Day, the Amazons Freedom Sale will run until August 11, and Flipkartâ€™s National Shopping Days sale will finish a day earlier, on August 10.

Both the e-commerce platforms opened their sales for the public at midnight on August 8, but Amazon gave its Prime customers early access to its sale, starting it at 12 noon on August 7.

Out of the many sectors full of discounted products, one of the most notable categories involve smartphones. There are deals on mobile devices from Apple, Samsung, Google, Huawei, Vivo, and many more, including massive discounts on flagship devices.

Hereâ€™s a graph that compares the base prices of premium smartphones on both websites to help you choose the right place to buy your newest device.