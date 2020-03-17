  • SENSEX
Amazon to hire 100,000 workers to deal with coronavirus demand

Updated : March 17, 2020 01:25 PM IST

Amazon has also raised their minimum pay to at least $17 an hour through April.
Amazon on Monday announced the plans to hire around 100,000 full- and part-time employees to boost its product delivery network as US customers depend on online services amid the ongoing concerns over the coronaviru pandemic.
The White House has advised people not to gather in groups of more than 10, as US cases passed 4,400, with at least 86 deaths due to the virus.
