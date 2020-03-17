Amazon to hire 100,000 workers to deal with coronavirus demand

Amazon on Monday announced the plans to hire around 100,000 full- and part-time employees to boost its product delivery network as US customers depend on online services amid the ongoing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. The American e-commerce major also raised their minimum pay to at least $17 an hour through April.

"We are seeing a significant increase in demand, which means our labor needs are unprecedented for this time of year,'' Dave Clark, Amazon's senior vice president of worldwide operations said in a blog post Monday.

"We are opening 100,000 new full and part-time positions across the US in our fulfillment centers and delivery network to meet the surge in demand from people relying on Amazon’s service during this stressful time, particularly those most vulnerable to being out in public," he added.

The White House has advised people not to gather in groups of more than 10, as US cases passed 4,400, with at least 86 deaths due to the virus. Worldwide, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 182,400 people and killed over 7,100. The number of deaths outside China, the original epicentre of the outbreak, have now surpassed those from the country.

As authorities push strong measures to detect and tackle an explosion of the coronavirus cases, businesses are already feeling the heat. The economic impact from large-scale quarantines, travel restrictions, and social distancing measures will likely drive a sharp fall in consumer and business spending and have a cascading impact on hiring situation.

"We also know many people have been economically impacted as jobs in areas like hospitality, restaurants, and travel are lost or furloughed as part of this crisis. We want those people to know we welcome them on our teams until things return to normal and their past employer is able to bring them back," Clark said in the blog post.