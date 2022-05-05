Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Here are some of the best deals under Rs 5,000

E-commerce giant Amazon is back with another big bang shopping event, its Summer Sale, which started on May 4.

The Amazon Summer Sale features discounts, deals and cashback offers on multiple products such as smartphones, home and kitchen appliances, TVs and consumer electronics.

Here’s a look at some of the best deals in Amazon Summer Sale 2022 below Rs 5,000.

Best deals on Amazon Summer Sale under Rs 1,000

boAt speaker

boAt Stone 170 with 5W speaker is available for Rs 949 during the sale. The speaker comes with a powerful 1800mAh lithium battery that gives a backup of up to 6 hours. The speaker has Bluetooth V4.2 and an SD card slot. It is IPX6 rated which offers protection against water and sweat. The original price of the speaker is Rs 2,990.

pTron Bassbuds sports earphones

The pTron Bassbuds sports true wireless earphones are available on the Amazon sale at a discounted price of Rs 999. The original price of the headphone is Rs 2,999. The earphones offer 32 hours of total playback time. They can be fully charged in just an hour. They come with a charging case that carries USB Type-C charging support.

ENVIE battery charger

Buyers can get a 42 percent discount on ENVIE® (ECR20+AA2800 4PL) battery charger. The pack comes with 4 pieces of 2800 mAh Capacity AA rechargeable Ni-Mh battery cells. These batteries can hold charge for 6 months. The charger charges 2 or 4 AA/AAA sizes batteries at a time. The original price of the ENVIE battery charger is Rs 1,195 and it is now available at Rs 699.

Best deals on Amazon Summer Sale under Rs 2,000

Echo Flex and Philips smart bulb

This combo comprises Amazon Echo Flex and Philips 9W LED smart colour bulb. The Amazon Echo Flex is a plug-in device that lets an individual use their voice to control compatible smart home devices. The Philips 9-Watt LED smart bulb is Wi-Fi enabled and compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The combo price of the product is Rs 1,799 as compared to the original price of Rs 4,998.

DIGITEK LED ring light with tripod stand

The Digitek 12 inches ring light comes with a tripod stand for mobile phones and camera. The light has three colour mode with dimmable lights suitable for photo shoots, Youtube recording, live streaming, make up and vlogging. The original price of the Digitek 12 inches ring light is Rs 2,995. It is available for Rs 1,499 in the Amazon Summer Sale.

Best deals on Amazon Summer Sale under Rs 5,000

3rd Gen Fire TV Stick

The Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) comes with all-new Alexa voice remote that will give the user a whole new TV experience. The device comes with HDMI support that is compatible with a wide range of TV sets, including those that are not smart TVs but have HDMI support. The remote that comes with the Fire TV Stick has dedicated keys for Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Amazon Music. The Fire TV Stick and remote are available at Rs 2,899 against the MRP of Rs 4,999.

Redmi Watch 2 Lite

The Redmi Watch 2 Lite is available in the Amazon Summer Sale for Rs 3,999 against MRP of Rs 7,999. The smartwatch with 1.55-inch HD LCD has touch-supported display and provides up to 10 days of battery life. It has over 100 pro workout modes, multi-system GPS and can track continuous heart rate and SpO2.